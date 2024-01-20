Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells $361,875.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.