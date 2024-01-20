Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells $361,875.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLAY
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.