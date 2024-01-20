Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $174,122.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $174,122.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 854,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,103,396.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $97,908.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $432,738.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $421,950.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $422,124.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $393,588.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $50,794.27.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,561 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $104,538.12.

On Monday, December 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,061 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $185,322.39.

On Monday, November 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $80,672.48.

On Monday, November 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $382,974.00.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $23.24 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 27.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

