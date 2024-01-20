Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stash Ptak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Stash Ptak sold 882 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $87,750.18.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $99.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.01. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $108.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

