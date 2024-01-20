Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Major Shareholder Sells 2,250,000 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNXGet Free Report) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SNX opened at $104.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.30.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,988 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,844 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

