Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $18,373.65 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,059 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $18,373.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $574,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, James Michael Matlock sold 1,363 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $23,702.57.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $17.34 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.74.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

