Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $19.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

IAS opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 304.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $116,390.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,079.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $23,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,010,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,140,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $116,390.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,079.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,717,096 shares of company stock worth $178,038,416. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

