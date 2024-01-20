Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,062 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust lifted its position in Intel by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 21,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,933,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $282,051,000 after acquiring an additional 144,447 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.15. 55,979,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,515,652. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $203.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.