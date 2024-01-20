InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Insider Joshua D. Schmidt Sells 336 Shares

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

InterDigital Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $106.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.96 and a 12 month high of $111.79.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

