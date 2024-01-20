Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Acquired by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,409.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.66.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.