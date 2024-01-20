Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 416.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,254 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 1.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $13,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,096. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.95. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

