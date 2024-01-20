Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,992,000 after acquiring an additional 883,870 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $102,435,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $173.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $173.43.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

