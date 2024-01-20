Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.91

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.91 and last traded at $105.86, with a volume of 188536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.82.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average is $105.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 9,534.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

