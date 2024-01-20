iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Estate Counselors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $32,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,202,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 240,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,305,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

STIP stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.44. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

