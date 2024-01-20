iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

