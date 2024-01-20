iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.63 and last traded at $85.63. Approximately 28 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.76.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.97.

Get iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,323,000.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.