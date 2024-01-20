iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.63 and last traded at $85.63. Approximately 28 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.76.
iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,323,000.
iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Invest in Esports
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.