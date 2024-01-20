iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IVV opened at $484.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.64 and its 200-day moving average is $450.77. The stock has a market cap of $374.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $485.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

