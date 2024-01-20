iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $484.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $485.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

