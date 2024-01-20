iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.26

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 55464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $856.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
