iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.26

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 55464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $856.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

