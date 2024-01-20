iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Stock Position Raised by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IGF opened at $45.31 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37.
About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
