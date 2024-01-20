iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,143,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,983,000 after acquiring an additional 931,387 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $123,914,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,267,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,673,000 after purchasing an additional 409,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,068,000 after buying an additional 749,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 908,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $87.49 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3643 per share. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

