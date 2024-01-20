iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,126 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,771,000 after purchasing an additional 150,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,424,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ opened at $59.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

