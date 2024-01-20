iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,840,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 23,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $65.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $69.72.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

