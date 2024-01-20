iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stock Position Lessened by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWU stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

