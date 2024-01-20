iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Raised by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,275,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,112 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

