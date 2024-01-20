iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,617 shares during the quarter. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,718 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

