iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Decreased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IWR opened at $76.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $78.37.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.