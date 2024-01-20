iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IWY stock opened at $181.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.37. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $181.38.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

