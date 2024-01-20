iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Astor Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Astor Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

