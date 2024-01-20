iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 282,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJJ opened at $110.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.64. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.