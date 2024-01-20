iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $110.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.64.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

