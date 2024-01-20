iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$31.04 and last traded at C$31.04. 32,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 21,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.88.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.56.

