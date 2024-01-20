Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ONEOK by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,850,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.