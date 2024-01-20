Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,624 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total transaction of $664,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,548.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens cut their price target on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $112.97. The company had a trading volume of 158,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,226. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

