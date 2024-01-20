Islay Capital Management LLC Buys 467 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.99 on Friday, hitting $484.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,475,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,019. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $485.02. The company has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
