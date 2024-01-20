Islay Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,596 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Jabil by 656.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 2,167 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $270,853.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,898,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,888 shares of company stock worth $18,480,404 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.9 %

Jabil stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.16 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

