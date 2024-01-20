Islay Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Universal Insurance worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UVE. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,929,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 263,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 219,723 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 185.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 153,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UVE. StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 0.4 %

UVE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. 147,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $481.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $360.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $322,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,285,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,736,582.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Insurance

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.