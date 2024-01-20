Islay Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.88.

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.02. 14,345,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,779,416. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

