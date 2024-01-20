Islay Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,727 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.43. 2,015,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,672. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

