Islay Capital Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,354,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after buying an additional 1,073,518 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,990. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

