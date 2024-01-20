Islay Capital Management LLC Has $309,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.82. 959,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

