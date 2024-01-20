Islay Capital Management LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,511,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 709,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 180,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.67. 26,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,524. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $777.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

