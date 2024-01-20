Islay Capital Management LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after buying an additional 52,489 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 140,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 195,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 36,045 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLTB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.15. 5,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,479. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.