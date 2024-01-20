Islay Capital Management LLC Has $853,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 27.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,486,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,777,000 after purchasing an additional 758,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 51.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,690,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,038,288. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.