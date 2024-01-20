Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,008 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 0.7% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,328,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314,120. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

