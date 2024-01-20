Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $196,858,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $175,298,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $60.90. 9,170,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

