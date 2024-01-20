Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AES by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,884,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AES by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323,045 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of AES by 5,703.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,310,000 after buying an additional 2,385,094 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AES by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,715,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,024,000 after buying an additional 2,130,284 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,987,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Transactions at AES

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu acquired 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. 6,380,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,076. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.