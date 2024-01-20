J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $209.00 Price Target at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $209.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.58.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $198.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $209.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.86 and its 200 day moving average is $189.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,701,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,938,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.