Jane Ph D. Hsiao Purchases 150,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,999,880 shares in the company, valued at $26,599,886. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
OPKO Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $770.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPK
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OPKO Health
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.