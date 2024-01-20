Jane Ph D. Hsiao Purchases 150,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,999,880 shares in the company, valued at $26,599,886. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $770.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 29.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

