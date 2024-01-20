Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Position Lowered by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,458 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 9.9% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $26,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,131,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,156,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,984,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,411,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,342,000 after purchasing an additional 124,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 447,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170,947 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.57 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

