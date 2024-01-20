Jefferies Financial Group Boosts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $85.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of TRU opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 2,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $119,620,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,608,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TransUnion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

